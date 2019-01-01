Tony Hawk lost him mum on Christmas Eve

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk spent Christmas mourning the death of his mum.

Nancy Hawk passed away on Christmas Eve (24Dec19), aged 94.

Her son shared the sad news with fans on Instagram, explaining his mother died "peacefully" after "a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia".

"We watched helplessly as she slid away - mentally and physically - in rapid decline over the last few years," he wrote. "With each visit it became less likely that there would be any signs of recognition.

"Instead of dwelling on the painful disease that took her away from us, I would like to honor her with acknowledgement of the successes in her life: she grew up during the Great Depression, had two jobs by age 14, married my father after he enlisted in the Navy during WW2, and managed to raise four kids on a meager budget while providing us with plenty of encouragement and confidence to follow our passions.

"She earned her doctorate in business management at an age that most would choose to retire from work altogether. She was a surrogate mom and a beacon of warmth to many of my misfit friends with weird hair and difficult backgrounds."

He concluded the tribute by writing: "If you knew Nancy Hawk or just want to celebrate her life with us, please raise a glass and play your favorite hip hop tune in her honor. Thanks for everything mom, we love you and we are thankful for your guidance. Before I forget: f**k Alzheimer’s, give to @hilarityforcharity."