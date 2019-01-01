Actress Billie Lourd offers advice on grief as she remembers mum and grandma's deaths

Actress Billie Lourd offered her support to those dealing with loss as she paid tribute to her late mother and grandmother on Christmas Day (25Dec19).

The young star lost Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds over Christmas in 2016 and she took to Instagram to honour them in her festive post to fans.

"Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!)" Lourd wrote alongside an image of herself as a baby with Fisher and Reynolds. "Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today."

The 27 year old also shared tips on how to honour the memory of lost loved ones and reminded them they are "not alone".

"I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay," she added. "Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish (delicious) they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone.”

Star Wars veteran Fisher suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles and passed away in hospital days later on 27 December, 2016, at the age of 60. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the following day, aged 84.