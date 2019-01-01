Visa issues wreck Teresa Palmer's Christmas plans

Actress Teresa Palmer and her husband had to rethink Christmas on Tuesday (24Dec19), when visa issues wrecked their holiday plans.

The couple was forced to decorate a hotel room in Cardiff, Wales at the last minute after a planned break in Los Angeles was scuppered.

The Hacksaw Ridge star shared an Instagram post documenting her "very stressful" search for a tree and decorations on Christmas Eve, adding: "This is me yesterday, on the way to a supermarket to buy a Christmas tree and decorations to put up in our hotel room.

"Due to unforeseen visa issues our Christmas plans suddenly changed at the airport and we were thrust in to a mad dash of how-to-not-ruin-xmas utter chaos (sic)."

But Teresa, who had been filming A Discovery Of Witches in Wales, was upbeat about the drama, adding: "We are all together and feel very fortunate. It’s humbling and honestly I’m feeling a tad silly that these issues felt SO big at the time."

The actress and her husband, Mark Webber, share three kids and she is stepmother to his 11-year-old son.

Teresa admitted her own drama made her think of those less fortunate in her native Australia: "To anyone facing Christmas in my country Australia without a home after the fires, I am so sorry," she said, referencing the bush fires that have ravaged the country.