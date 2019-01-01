NEWS Kim Kardashian gifts daughter Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have gifted one of Michael Jackson's jackets to their six-year-old daughter North for Christmas.



The couple snapped up the item at a recent auction and gave it to their eldest child on Christmas Day.



"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan," Kim said in her Instagram Stories. "We knew she would love this. We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it tacked up so she can wear it.



"The sleeves are half-tacked up so when she gets older, we can un-tack the sleeve and it can grow with her. She can have this for her whole life. She's so grateful and excited."



It's not clear what Kim and Kanye paid for the jacket, which the King of Pop wore to attend one of his pal Elizabeth Taylor's birthday parties, but the item was valued between $200,000 (£154,000) and $300,000 (£230,500).



Meanwhile, Kim and her famous family also threw the biggest celebrity Christmas party, booking Sia to perform her hit songs Push and Snowman inside a life-sized gift box.



Sia, who wore a red and green wig for the festive set, also made a play to become a Kardashian sister, telling guests she dreamed of becoming part of the family.



"I didn't realise there was more than one way to become a Kardashian," Sia said. "Obviously, that's what I'm trying to do."



Kim then joked the singer should marry her brother Rob to become a bona-fide Kardashian.



Party guests also included Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, comedy star Kathy Griffin and Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.