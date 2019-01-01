Evan Rachel Wood blasts Cats with scathing review

Evan Rachel Wood has slammed Cats, telling her fans the movie is "actually worse than I thought it would be".

Tom Hooper's star-studded movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical received scathing reviews from critics last week, and the Westworld actress added to the negative reaction on social media on Thursday.

"(Cats) is actually worse than I thought it would be. And I already thought it would be horrible. But....I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I...am SPEECHLESS," she wrote, referencing the routines in the original stage musical.

Wood later deleted her tweet, as well as another post in which she stressed the cast, which includes Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Ian McKellen, weren't to blame for the movie's problems.

She then shifted to Instagram and posted an expletive-filled video of her "live reaction" to the film, in which she laughed and repeatedly exclaimed "What the f**k?!"

The star later went into detail about her misgivings with the movie, laying the blame with changes to choreography, plot, and characters.

"They changed all the iconic choreography. Took out 70 per cent of the main characters. Changed the plot. I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do, which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community," the 32-year-old wrote, referencing her marriage to Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell.

Jason Derulo has defended the movie, in which he plays Rum Tum Tugger, telling TMZ.com that "reviews don't matter" while James Corden, who plays Bustopher Jones, said on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that he hadn't seen the film but had heard "it's terrible".

Following the overwhelmingly negative reviews, Universal bosses have removed Cats from its For Your Consideration page, meaning they are no longer putting it forward for awards consideration, while a source has told Variety that the film also isn't featured on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' streaming platform, where members can watch Oscar contenders.

Cats has currently earned one nomination - the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Beautiful Ghosts, written by Swift and Lloyd Webber.