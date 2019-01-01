Hugh Grant despised filming dance scene for Love Actually

Hugh Grant was highly anxious about filming his famous dance scene for Love Actually.

The actor played a fictional U.K. prime minister named David in Richard Curtis's star-studded romantic comedy back in 2003, with the flick going on to become one of the most popular festive films.

In one scene, David is seen celebrating a hard-won political victory against the U.S. president, as portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton, by dancing along to the disco classic Jump (For My Love) by The Pointer Sisters.

However, Hugh has now revealed that he was extremely uncomfortable shooting the dancing segment as he was uncertain how it would work.

"I thought, 'That's going to be excruciating, and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid,'" the 59-year-old recalled in a new BBC documentary titled Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen.

His co-star Colin Firth, who played lovestruck Jamie in the movie, also confirmed that the actor was not looking forward to dancing in front of the cameras for the infamous routine in 10 Downing Street.

Yet, director Richard insisted Hugh rehearsed the scene ahead of time.

Love Actually also starred Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, and Keira Knightley.

Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen is now airing on the BBC.