Olivia Wilde stunned by bidding war over upcoming thriller

Olivia Wilde was left stunned when studio executives entered into a bidding war over her next project, Don't Worry, Darling.

The actress/filmmaker made her directorial debut with teen coming-of-age comedy Booksmart earlier this year, with the critically acclaimed movie featuring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein and grossing over $24 million (£18 million) at the worldwide box office.

In August, Wilde confirmed she had signed on to direct and produce Don't Worry, Darling, which will centre on an unhappy 1950s housewife, and was amazed to discover that her upcoming feature was generating a huge deal of interest from studio bosses.

"It was extraordinary and unexpected," she told Deadline. "The groundswell of support and enthusiasm was extraordinary. I didn't expect it. I didn't know what to expect. I just hoped I'd be able to direct again, and this was even before the release."

The star went on to explain that she had hoped Booksmart would do well enough to allow her to have another shot at directing.

"You know, just finishing the film, I thought, 'I want to do well enough that I get to do this again', and then, when I did feel an incredible amount of curiosity about what I wanted to do next, and a lot of offers coming my way, I was encouraged," the 35-year-old shared.

And Wilde hopes her success is symbolic of a large shift in Hollywood for women.

"There is, of course, a pattern in Hollywood of particularly women not being given an opportunity to make their second feature, if their first doesn't score at the box office," she added. "So many female directors had one chance, and they aren't given another chance as rapidly as the men are."

Don't Worry, Darling is currently in development. No casting details have been announced.