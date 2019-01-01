Jennifer Aniston honours father with sweet Christmas post

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her father John Aniston with a sweet Christmas Day post.

The Friends star took to Instagram with a pair of "then and now" shots earlier in the week, showing a snap of the pair when Jennifer was a little girl and as well as at their most recent holiday celebration.

"Christmas with one of my creators," she captioned the post. "Then and now #TBT."

She added: "Love you, papa."

John, 86, who played Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, was married to Jennifer's mother Nancy Dow from 1965 until 1980. Nancy died in 2016.

And while the 50-year-old appears to have spent Christmas with her nearest and dearest, she enjoyed spending time with pals earlier in the month in what her friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan described as the "party of the year".

Jennifer shared a snap of the bash along with pals including Laura Dern and Rita Wilson, while People reported that her ex-husband Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow were also in attendance, along with Kate Hudson and U.S. talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.