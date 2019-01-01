Dane DeHaan set to become father of two

Dane DeHaan is set to become a father again.

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star and his actress wife Anna Wood revealed on Instagram on Thursday that they were expecting their second child - a baby boy.

They first shared a black-and-white photo of them posing with their two-year-old daughter Bowie Rose and followed it up with a snap of Bowie dressed in her pyjamas and surrounded by wrapping paper as she poses with a blue baby onesie featuring the words "Little brother".

The actors both captioned their posts: "DeHaan Party of Four comin' atcha in 2020."

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star and the Reckless actress met in high school and began dating in 2006. They married in 2012 in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia.

Back in 2017, the 33-year-old gushed to chat show host Jimmy Fallon about his love for Bowie Rose.

"It's a whole new thing, man. I had a dog, always. And I really loved my dog, like a lot," he joked. "And I felt like my love for my dog was equal to that of a human child. But then Bowie was born. I love her so much more than my dog now.

"I'm just obsessed (with her). It's my entire world. My car got stolen the other day. I parked the car - Bowie was in her car seat and I got out of the car. I was so focused on getting her into the stroller, and into the apartment that I forgot to turn the car off and take the keys out of the car!"