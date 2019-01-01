Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys felt pressure to do Fred Rogers justice in new movie

Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys felt pressure from locals in Fred Rogers's hometown to do the late children's entertainer justice in their new movie.

In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the Welsh actor plays Esquire journalist Lloyd Vogel, who goes to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to watch Rogers, as played by Hanks, filming his long-running children's TV show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and interview him for a magazine profile.

The cast and crew shot the film on location in Pittsburgh, where Rogers is considered a hero, and both Hanks and Rhys received warnings from locals against tarnishing the stellar reputation of the homegrown celebrity.

"Everyone in town knew we were shooting Mr. Rogers, which is kind of like playing Paul McCartney in Liverpool," Hanks recalled on The Graham Norton Show. "I was going up in the elevator in my hotel and a Pittsburghian got on and said, 'Mr. Hanks, how's filming going?' I said, 'Pretty good thank you.' He then said, 'Are you enjoying your time in Pittsburgh?' to which I replied, 'Yeah, it's a pretty great town'... As he got out, he turned and said to me, 'You know we take Mr. Rogers very seriously here in Pittsburgh,' and he had this kind of look on his face that scared the living daylights out of me!"

The Americans actor had a similar experience with a taxi driver during his time in the city.

"There was a lot of suspicion about what we were doing because Fred Rogers is revered there," he remembered. "One driver asked what we were doing in Pittsburgh and when I explained, he said, 'Are you trying to dig dirt on Mr. Rogers? Because I will throw you out of this moving car if you are."

Rogers was born just outside of Pittsburgh in 1928 and returned there in 1953 to work in children's programming. He filmed Mister Rogers' Neighborhood there for 33 years until 2001 and passed away in the city in 2003.