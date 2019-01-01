Kourtney Kardashian thanks fans for their 'negativity' following puppy backlash

Kourtney Kardashian has thanked fans for their "negativity" after facing backlash over her decision to get another dog.

The 40-year-old reality star gifted her children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign a golden retriever puppy on Christmas morning, but was criticised by fans on social media because the family already has a dog.

While some online users feared the reality TV star had ditched their Pomeranian pup Honey in favour of the newer dog, Kourtney took to Twitter to fire back at her critics.

"Of course, we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in response to a comment.

She later added: "Wow so much negativity. We still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes."

However, Kourtney's gift to her kids was more subtle than her sister Kim Kardashian's, who along with husband Kanye West. presented their six-year-old daughter North with one of Michael Jackson's old jackets.

The KKW Beauty founder said North is "a really big Michael Jackson fan", with the jacket valued between $200,000 (£154,000) and $300,000 (£230,500).