Hugh Jackman urges Australians to stay strong amid wildfires

Hugh Jackman has shown his support for Australians affected by the country's devastating wildfires.

The 51-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to wish his fans a Merry Christmas in a video post and also sent some extra love to those from his home country who are affected by the wildfires there.

"Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. Australia - we're sending you our support, strength and prayers," he commented, adding the hashtag #australiastrong".

So far, the fires have burned around five million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land, killed nine people, and destroyed more than 950 homes.

Meanwhile, Thor star Chris Hemsworth has joined forces with the Make It Rain 2020 appeal to raise money to support firefighters battling the blazes.

The Avengers actor is giving fans the chance to bid for a one-hour workout with him and will be donating any cash raised from the silent auction to his homeland's New South Wales Rural Fire Service's Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.