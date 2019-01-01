Scarlett Johansson 'doing well' at co-parenting following divorce

Scarlett Johansson is satisfied with how she and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac are coping with co-parenting.

The Avengers actress, 35, married the French journalist in 2014, the same year she gave birth to their daughter Rose, and they divorced in 2017.

Scarlett, who is now engaged to Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost, has insisted she and Romain are still on good terms and she's happy with how they manage with co-parenting Rose following their divorce.

"We do as good as we can. I'd never experienced anything like it before so there was no rule book, but if you have respect for the other person, then that's important," she told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "You each need to respect the other as a co-parent, and I think we try to act from that space."

The Black Widow star shared that being a parent has also made her more aware of how little one can control in life.

"You can't anticipate anything with kids, and it's an incredible life lesson where sometimes you just have to sit in the moment and be there and that's it," she added. "You just have to be present with whatever is happening."

Scarlett also revealed she drew on her relationship with Romain while filming critically acclaimed Netflix movie Marriage Story, in which she plays one half of a couple whose union is disintegrating.

"I don't necessarily think you have to have lived the experience of the character you're playing, but there's obviously stuff in there," she mused. "For me, more than being a divorcee, was the fact I was a parent and was now having the experience of co-parenting."