Mandy Moore forced to cut end-of-year Ecuador vacation short due to food poisoning

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has been forced to cut a trip to Ecuador short after falling ill with a nasty bout with food poisoning.

The actress and singer and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have both returned home to Los Angeles.

"Sometimes things don't go according to plan," she wrote on Instagram. "For someone slightly type A (like myself), it's challenging not to drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. I love an end of year lesson (one that I've encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn't meant to be."

Mandy detailed the plans she was forced to abandon, including a tour with mountain climber Melissa Arnot.

"We'd planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn't continue on the trip," Moore continued. "We just wouldn't be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push."

Moore added that while she's disappointed, she is happy to be home and recovering.

"In any case... we made the tough call to travel home... and got back yesterday," she added. "We showered and crawled into bed - shells of ourselves - but quickly had the kitties/dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy."