Hilary Duff's wedding officiated by actors Molly Bernard and Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Hilary Duff's Younger co-star Molly Bernard and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse officiated her Christmas wedding to Matthew Koma.

Bernard revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Friday (27Dec19), sharing an image of herself and Kick-Ass star Christopher, a close pal of the groom, heading into the ceremony.

"@mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff," she wrote, adding, "WE BOOGIED @hilaryduff @matthewkoma."

Duff previously took to the photo sharing site on Sunday (22Dec19), a day after tying the knot, to share the first shots from her wedding with fans.

The newlyweds exchanged vows in their yard in Los Angeles.

After news of the couple's union was announced, Vogue magazine shared a clip to its own social media pages of the Lizzie McGuire star trying on her elegant gown for the first time, with the singer/actress gushing, "I love it!"

Hilary and Matthew, both 32, announced their engagement back in May (19), after dating for more than two years. In October, 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Banks, who joins Hilary's son Luca, seven, from her previous marriage to former ice hockey player Mike Comrie.