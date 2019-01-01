NEWS Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food firm Newsdesk Share with :







Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon is suing a Chinese fast food firm over their alleged use of her father's image.



Shannon's firm Bruce Lee Enterprises, which manages intellectual property related to the kung fu legend, who died in 1973 aged just 32, is seeking more than $30 million (£23 million) from the Real Kungfu eatery chain, according to Chinese media outlet The Paper.



Lawyers for Shannon's firm reportedly filed the case in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, requesting that the food company stop using an image resembling Bruce as their logo.



They have also asked that the chain issue clarifications for 90 days to say that it is not endorsed by the Enter the Dragon star's estate.



Real Kungfu, which was founded in 1990 and has outlets in over 57 Chinese cities, has a logo featuring a man dressed in a yellow long-sleeved top in a stance similar to Bruce's famed 'ready to strike' battle pose.



According to Reuters, Real Kungfu chiefs expressed bewilderment with the lawsuit in a post on their Weibo account on Thursday, writing they were "puzzled" by the lawsuit as it had used that logo for 15 years and it was approved by Chinese authorities.



Chinese officials have long been accused of turning a blind eye to trademark infringements harming foreign companies, but have recently promised to improve enforcement of intellectual property rights.