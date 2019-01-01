NEWS Royal couple Harry and Meghan refused reservation in Vancouver Newsdesk Share with :







The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were refused a reservation at a posh restaurant in Vancouver over the weekend.



The royal couple - who are currently celebrating the festive season in Canada with their baby son Archie - were planning on having a nice meal at the waterfront diner Deep Cove Chalet last week but owner and chef Pierre Koffel turned them down because of the tight security he needed.



Pierre's wife Bev Koffel - who also owns the restaurant - told the Vancouver Sun newspaper that she was hoping the royals would ring again so she could answer herself and approve the reservation.



She added: "Anyhow, you know what Pierre's like. We'll see what happens. Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that?



"I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."



Harry and Meghan flew to Canada with their seven-month-old son Archie last month and have been spending their low-key six-week holiday catching up with friends in the country.



Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also flew from Los Angeles to spend Christmas with the Harry, 35, Meghan, 38, and Archie.



A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.



"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.



"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."



Meghan previously lived in Toronto while she filmed the TV show 'Suits' and has a number of close friends in Canada.