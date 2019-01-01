NEWS Mandy Moore's holiday was cut short by a 'major bout of food poisoning' Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old singer-songwriter and her husband Taylor Goldsmith had planned an "extraordinary trip" to Ecuador with their friend but the pair were forced to head home sooner than they had planned after they developed a dodgy stomach.



Taking to her Instagram account, Mandy uploaded a photograph of her and her husband hooked up to IV drips and she wrote: "Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction.



"I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be. We’d planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn’t continue on the trip- we just wouldn’t be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push. In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn’t fun lol) and got back yesterday.



"We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy. I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home."

Despite contracting food poisoning, the couple are keen to go back in the future.



Mandy explained: "It just means that there are more adventures to come...... Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the). Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend—-she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things . We you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO (sic)"