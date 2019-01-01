Saoirse Ronan was ‘fully terrified every day’ while filming Lady Bird

Saoirse Ronan was “fully terrified every day” on the set of Lady Bird because she was worried about ruining the film.

The Irish actress starred in the lead role in Greta Gerwig’s 2017 directorial debut and went on to be nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, with her taking home the latter.

However, Ronan has now revealed that she was constantly worried she was doing a bad job while filming the high school drama.

“With something like Lady Bird, I was fully terrified every day. I felt, ‘I’m going to ruin this. I’m going to mess it up.’ I really felt that,” she told Variety magazine. “It was a great experience, but I was constantly on the phone to my mom or my friends saying, ‘I can’t do it.’”

Gerwig explained that the three-time Oscar nominee was worried that she wouldn’t find the character.

“She was scared,” the director recalled. “I drove her around everywhere because she had to go to doctors’ appointments and different things to get cleared to film. She was really worried. I always knew she would be great, but she was really concerned she wouldn’t be able to find the character.”

The duo has since reunited for the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women, in which Ronan stars as Jo March, a character she was more confident about.

“She just knew she could do it,” Gerwig shared, while the 25-year-old added, “I was ready to jump out of line and take it on. Jo is such an important figure for so many girls, and I didn’t feel daunted by it. I was precious with her.”

Little Women, which also stars Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, and Laura Dern, is in cinemas now.