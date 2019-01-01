Amy Schumer 'didn’t feel that push' to continue breastfeeding her son

Amy Schumer is unapologetic about her decision to stop breastfeeding her son Gene.

The comedian, 38, welcomed her first child with chef husband Chris Fischer back in May, and the Trainwreck star frequently shares insights into her life as a new mum with her Instagram followers.

But speaking on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting podcast recently, the actress explained that she switched to formula milk after a month of breastfeeding because Gene was having trouble latching - a decision she fully stands by.

“I wanted him to get the colostrum. We had a lactation expert come over. He didn’t latch and I just didn’t feel that push to make that happen," she said. "Then I pumped for like the first month. Then I was like, ‘Not for me.’ This is not for me and I didn’t want to do it.”

She continued: “Some people just absolutely love it and I’m so happy for them, and it was just bumming me out. But then I was also kind of proud doing it and whatever and getting him the milk and stuff.

"Then once it occurred to me that I could stop. I was like, ‘I’m going to stop’... And then, every week what I did was just took away one session of the pumping.”

Amy recently rounded out 2019 with a collage of highlights from the past 12 months on her Instagram page, which celebrated Gene's birth and her experiences as a new mum.