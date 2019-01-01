Emma Watson compares Little Women to Taylor Swift's ongoing masters dispute

Emma Watson has drawn parallels between her new movie Little Women and singer Taylor Swift's ongoing battle to own her music.

The 29-year-old actress, who plays Meg March in the film, opened up about the project to Variety, and explained that despite being based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel, the narrative is still relevant today.

Suggesting character Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan, also struggles to own the copyrights to her work like the ME! singer, Emma said: “It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth.

“Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you’re young and you’re talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don’t know what someone’s going to decide to do with that.”

Taylor has been locked in a feud with record executive Scooter Braun since he acquired her old record label, Big Machine, and with it the masters to the Shake It Off singer's first six albums.

While Taylor sought to buy the recordings from her former label, Braun refused, and she now plans to re-record her first six albums in the near future.

Little Women is out now.