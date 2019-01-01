Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima reunite at Christmas Eve bash

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's relationship appears to be back on track.

Judging by pictures of the pair together at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party, the former couple have seemingly reconciled, after previously dating for over a year.

The pair split in August 2018, however, the duo have been spotted together several times recently, including at Art Basel and at Disneyland, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared to confirm they were back on when she shared a photo alongside Younes as part of a gallery of snaps from the annual bash on Instagram.

The mum-of-three, 40, was stunning in a red, floor length gown, while the 26-year-old model looked dapped in an all-black tuxedo.

A source recently told People the reality TV star decided to give her ex another chance, adding: “They have fun together and her kids like him. He seems very committed to Kourtney.

"She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again."

Kourtney was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her children, but the pair but finally called time on their relationship in 2015 after more than a decade of on-off dating.