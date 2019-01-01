NEWS Debbie Reynolds set a place for Carrie Fisher at Christmas before her untimely passing Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actress suffered a medical emergency on a plane in December 2016, four days before she passed away. And before Carrie's tragic death, her mother Debbie - who died one day later on December 28 - had already laid the table for the festive period, with a place reserved for her daughter.



Debbie's friend and writer Sue Cameron said: "When Carrie was flying in on the plane [from London], Debbie had already made sure the table was set. The menu, everything. But there was no Christmas dinner. The table just sat there."



And Sue - who was a long term friend of Debbie's - feels it is as if Debbie or Carrie haven't left as there are "constant reminders" of them and their successes.



Sue added to People magazine: "It's almost as if they've never really gone. Debbie kept a Christmas tree up 24 hours a day, all year. Debbie just loved Christmas. I think in a way they’ve never left because there are constant reminders about their lives. It’s almost as if they’ve never really gone. Star Wars is back and Carrie’s daughter, Billie, is becoming a star."



Sue previously revealed Debbie had a premonition that her daughter Carrie was going to die.



She said: "I made it a point to go over every three weeks to see Debbie, and on that last day that I saw her, on 21 December, she told me she had had a vision the night before.



"She called it an 'experience with death.' [She said] 'Oh all right, I guess this is it ... I guess it wasn't for me.' But in hindsight, I realised the cloud settled over the exact spot where Carrie always sat on Debbie's bed."