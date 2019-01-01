Taylor Swift enjoyed the 'weirdness' of Cats

Taylor Swift really enjoyed the "weirdness" of starring in Cats.

The Grammy-winning singer plays Bombalurina in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running West End and Broadway musical, which is based on the poems of T. S. Eliot.

And when quizzed by the 71-year-old if she was thinking about pursuing a career in Hollywood, Taylor was quick to shoot down any speculation she would be willing to put her singing on hold for the big screen.

“I have no idea," she said in the interview with British Vogue. "I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

The 30-year-old also co-wrote the new song Beautiful Ghosts with Andrew for the movie, which also stars Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson, and impressively completed the track during an afternoon of rehearsals.

Writing the lyrics practically on the spot alongside the theatre mogul, Taylor explained that she needed to connect with the unusual storyline of the musical to bring it to life in the song.

“I think (writing) is really important – also from the side of ownership over what you do and make. Even if you aren’t a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you’re sending," she said.