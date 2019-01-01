Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert split

Rocker Linda Perry and her wife of over five years, Sara Gilbert, have split.

Former Roseanne star Gilbert filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Friday, listing the date of separation as 13 August, according to TMZ. She has requested that no spousal support be awarded to either Perry or herself.

She was then spotted getting into a limousine in Los Angeles on Saturday and was not wearing her wedding ring, the Daily Mail reports.

The stars wed in March, 2014 and Gilbert gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, in February, 2015. She also has two kids, son Levi Hank and daughter Sawyer Jane, from her relationship with television producer Ali Adler.

Ironically, Gilbert, who co-created and co-hosted hit U.S. daytime talk show The Talk, announced she was leaving in April to spend more time with her family as her career began to become busier after the debut of her Roseanne spin-off show, The Conners.

"It was the right move at this time in my life, with The Talk, The Conners, the production company I launched with (Conners executive producer Tom Werner) and having three kids. There just wasn't enough time," she told USA Today at the time.

"I enjoy feeling stretched, but I never want my work or my family to suffer, so then I think where you suffer is with yourself.

Perry, who fronted rock band 4 Non Blondes, has become an in-demand songwriter and producer for artists like Christina Aguilera and Pink.