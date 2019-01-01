Jessica Chastain backing Bella Thorne's official directorial debut

Jessica Chastain has offered her support to Bella Thorne as the young actress embarks on a directing career, after spotting one of her Christmas gifts online.

Bella's sister made her a glitter-decorated director's chair, and the actress has been gushing about the present on social media.

"My sister made me the best gift," Bella wrote on Twitter, before revealing her directing plans for the New Year and confessing she has turned to Transformers filmmaker Michael Bay for advice.

"2020 is all about directing I’m so excited to start on this movie, was lucky enough to share micheal bays (sic) ear over the week about some of the projects I’ll be directing, just so exciting feels like everything is coming together. Wish me luck," the Midnight Sun star continued.

Oscar-nominee Jessica was one of the first to wish Bella luck, sending support for the star's new career as a director in a reply to her post.

"So excited for you honey! Congrats," The Help star wrote.

Bella recently revealed she has been given the OK to oversee a new thriller, written by Zander Cote, which will start shooting over the summer.

The actress has already filmed two short projects in 2019 - the short adult film Her & Him, which was part of Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Series, and the music video for Steve Aoki's song Do Not Disturb.