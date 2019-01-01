Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest

Lily Tomlin has been arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.

She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s weekly Fire Drill Friday climate change rallies.

During the demonstration, the 80-year-old actress and another protester were filmed being arrested and handcuffed by police.

In the video shared on social media, Tomlin can be seen smiling and raises her plastic handcuffs as a crowd of onlookers clap and cheer.

The Twitter account for Fire Drill Fridays later shared the footage of her arrest, writing: “@LilyTomlin was just arrested because forests can’t wait!

“To maximise the climate benefit of forests, we must keep more forest landscapes intact, manage forests sustainably, and restore those that we have lost. #FireDrillFriday.”

Before her arrest, Lily joined Jane to speak with fellow activists about how climate change damages forests, taking aim at companies which invest in deforestation.

"We have got to stop hugging and start saving the trees...," Tomlin said, while also urging people to stop cutting down trees for Christmas.

Fonda, who has led the protests for the past 12 weeks, has been arrested multiple times, while Hollywood supporters like Diane Lane, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Sally Field, and another Grace & Frankie star, Sam Waterston, have also been taken into custody for ignoring police warnings to move on.