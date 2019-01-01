Fans offer Rachel Bloom a place to stay in snowstorm

Pregnant actress Rachel Bloom has publicly thanked a California couple who offered her a place to stay when she was stranded in a snowstorm over the weekend.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and her husband, Dan Gregor, reached out for help after they were forced to change their travel plans.

"My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield," Bloom wrote on Twitter on Friday (27Dec19). "Does... anyone have a place we could sleep? We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that’s open is at least a 2 hour drive away and we're about to just sleep in our car."

Local couple Kate Brogden and Steven Porfiri responded and invited Bloom and Gregor to spend the night with them.

"Thank you to @katewritesthings, Steve and Steve’s entire family," Bloom wrote on Saturday, revealing she felt a bit like Jesus Christ's mum. "You gave shelter to a pregnant lady wandering from inn to inn last night. When my child is born as the inevitable Messiah, you will all be honored with golden steeds and flaming swords."

Bloom announced her pregnancy in September (19) after she won the Best Original Music and Lyrics honour at the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. .

"I’m pregnant, so that’s what’s next for me! I might as well do it at an Emmys press conference right? I was going to post an Instagram, but yeah!" she gushed backstage. "I’m three months pregnant. I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is really f**king cool."

Rachel married writer and producer Gregor in 2015.