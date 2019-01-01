Actress Julia Garner weds Foster the People singer

Actress Julia Garner and Foster the People star Mark Foster will ring in 2020 as husband and wife.

Designer Zac Posen, who was a guest at the top secret nuptials, has shared images from the big day on Instagram.

The shots feature the newlyweds dancing and cutting their wedding cake.

"Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," Posen captioned one snap of the private pair, who became engaged in May (19).

A source confirmed the couple’s engagement to People magazine in May (19) and while they couple never formally announced the impending nuptials, The star was spotted sporting a diamond ring while promoting her series Dirty John.

Following the Emmy Awards in Sept (19), in which the 25 year old took home Best Supporting Actress, Foster took to Instagram to share his excitement.

“It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend," he wrote alongside images of the amazing moment. "I’m beyond proud of this girl."

he further gushed, “Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect. you’re so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine."