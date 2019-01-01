Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry separate

Actress Sara Gilbert and songwriter Linda Perry have split after five years of marriage.

Former Roseanne star Gilbert filed documents for legal separation in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She also requested that neither of them receive spousal support, according to The Associated Press.

TMZ.com editors report that Gilbert listed the date of their separation as 13 August.

The stars began dating in 2011 and married in 2014. Gilbert gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, in February 2015. No details were given about custody arrangements.

Gilbert, who has two kids from a previous relationship, announced she was leaving hit U.S. daytime panel show The Talk, which she co-created, in April to spend more time with her family. She's currently starring in Roseanne spin-off The Conners.

Perry, who fronted rock band 4 Non Blondes, has become an in-demand songwriter and producer for artists like Christina Aguilera and Pink.