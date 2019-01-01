NEWS Zac Efron reassures fans he 'bounced back quick' after battling deadly infection Newsdesk Share with :







Zac Efron has reassured his fans that he "bounced back quick" after contracting a deadly bacterial infection while filming a documentary series in Papua New Guinea.



The Greatest Showman star hit headlines on Sunday when it was revealed he had narrowly escaped death after contracting a "form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection" just before Christmas, as he filmed Quibi series Killing Zac Efron in the jungle.



After being inundated with well wishes from his devoted followers, Zac took to Instagram to offer some reassurance about his current health status.



Sharing a picture of himself surrounded by a group of children in Papua New Guinea, the 32-year-old wrote: "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.



"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"



His message prompted replies from celebrity pals including Catfish's Max Joseph, who wrote: "Good! Was worried there." Meanwhile, graphic artist Boss Logic wrote: "Glad to hear you're OK, gave us all a scare, hoping for a quick recovery. happy holidays brother."



After contracting the infection, Zac was flown to Brisbane, Australia on a "life-or-death flight" with the assistance of medical professionals, according to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.



He was then admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill "in a stable condition", and received treatment for several days before being "given the all clear" by doctors to fly home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.