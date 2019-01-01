Little Women, Marriage Story and The Irishman among Barack Obama's best films of 2019

Barack Obama has named Little Women, Marriage Story, The Irishman and Booksmart among his favourite films of the year.

The former U.S. President took to social media on Sunday, a day after he released the list of his favorite books of the year, to share which on-screen ventures and TV shows he's enjoyed the most throughout 2019.

In addition to Greta Gerwig's latest retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, Noah Baumbach's divorce drama, Martin Scorsese's gangster epic and Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age comedy, Obama also selected Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller Parasite, the criminal justice drama Just Mercy as well as The Farewell, Ford v Ferrari, Atlantics, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and The Souvenir.

"Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019," Obama wrote on Twitter, taking time to mention the documentary American Factory, which he and his wife Michelle Obama helped produce. "Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar."

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde was quick to share her excitement over Obama's tweet, reposting the list and adding "OH MY GOD" alongside a GIF from her directorial debut which showed Beanie Feldstein expressing her shock.

When it came to TV shows, Obama included season 2 of Fleabag, Netflix's Unbelievable, and HBO's Watchmen on his list.

Obama's praise of Little Women comes days after the film made its debut in theatres, coming in third with $16.5 million (£12.6 million) at the U.S. box office. Gerwig's adaptation stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh.