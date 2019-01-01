Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 is on the way

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a third Deadpool film is in the works.

The actor plays the titular character in the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, and following the success of Deadpool 2 and its PG-friendly spin-off last year, Ryan has revealed fans won't have to wait long for a follow-up.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds revealed on the holiday edition of U.S. talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Executives at 20th Century Fox were behind the first two Deadpool films before the company was acquired by Disney in early 2019, but Ryan's third antihero movie will be led by Marvel Studios, another Disney subsidiary, for the third instalment.

"We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden," he said. "It's kind of crazy."

Ryan did not reveal any further details about the follow-up.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 earned $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) internationally upon their respective releases in 2016 and 2018.

Back in October, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed they had the green light from Marvel boss Kevin Feige to make more movies following the story of former special forces operative Wade Wilson, who is injected with a mutant serum and becomes the red and black masked vigilante.

"Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) a little bit as well and play in that sandbox," they teased to Entertainment Weekly.