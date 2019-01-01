Steve Kazee: 'My Instagram is basically a Jenna Dewan fan account'

Jenna Dewan's boyfriend Steve Kazee has admitted his Instagram page has virtually transformed into a fan account for the star.

The Tony award-winning actor, who is expecting his first child with Jenna, took to the social media site on Sunday to share a series of pictures celebrating the Step Up star's new show Flirty Dancing, which premiered on Sunday night.

Alongside the gallery, Steve wrote: "Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has (carved) her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to.

"From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me. So yes...I’m proud. Incredibly."

Concluding his heartfelt post, Steve wrote: "I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love!"

Clearly stunned by her other half's gushing post, Jenna was quick to comment on it, writing: "Oh. My. God. You are sent from the stars. Couldn’t love or appreciate you more."

The pair's obvious adoration for one other also sparked comments from their celebrity pals including Emmanuelle Chriqui, who wrote: "You are the best @stevekazee and yes to ALL of this." Stacy Keibler also commented, writing: "Yes to ALL of this!! Can I be the #2 fan @stevekazee."

While Jenna and Steve are expecting their first child together, the actress is also mother to six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.