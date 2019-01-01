Caitlyn Jenner apologised to children after jungle show exit claims

Caitlyn Jenner called her children to apologise amid reports they'd deliberately avoided meeting her as she exited the jungle on British reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The 70-year-old celebrity finished in fifth place on the series earlier this month, and fans were puzzled as to why none of her family members were present to celebrate her stint on the gruelling survival show.

Her son Brandon Jenner suggested on social media that he and his relatives were purposely not asked to attend - a claim his half-sister Kim Kardashian backed up - and Caitlyn has now revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail Online that she called round her loved ones to say sorry after it was alleged they'd turned down the chance to support her in Australia.

"My family are very well-known," she said. "I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to - they all have businesses and families. I was disappointed they were criticised. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologise."

Elsewhere on the programme, Caitlyn hit headlines when she claimed that her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian had barely talked to her since she underwent gender reassignment surgery. But in the new chat, Caitlyn clarified what she had meant, admitting her relationship with some of her children is better than with others.

"I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah," she said, but added: "I don't think there's one of them that's not good with it (her transition). They're all very open-minded children."