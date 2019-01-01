NEWS Rose McGowan slams claims that #MeToo movement makes it harder for men to flirt Newsdesk Share with :







The 46-year-old actress - who has accused 67-year-old producer Harvey Weinstein of rape - has lashed out at criticism of the high profile movement, who claim that it stops men from flirting with women because they fear being accused of sexual harassment.



According to The Sunday Times, Rose told Hunter magazine: "If you’re not grabbing people against their will, you should be OK. If you’re not seeking revenge because this girl doesn’t like you, you should be OK. It’s fine to flirt but it’s another thing when someone buys you a drink and thinks they own your hour or that night."



Rose added that she wants to "to bang her head against the ground" at claims that #MeToo is unfair to men.



Rose's comments come as Weinstein prepares to stand trial in Manhattan in the New Year on multiple charges of sexual assault.



Harvey has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women but he will face charges for two counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.



Harvey recently claimed he has been forgotten and he deserves a "pat on the back" when it comes to women after he championed them on screen for years.



Harvey told the New York Post's Page Six: "I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!"



However, Rose hit back and tweeted: "I didn't forget you, Harvey. My body didn't forget you. I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You."



And 23 of his accusers also came together to issue a powerful statement insisting that he will be remembered for his alleged crimes.



The said: "Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."



Weinstein has pled not guilty to all charges and says any sexual activity was consensual.



He could face life in prison if convicted.