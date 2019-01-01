Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker writer defends Kelly Marie Tran role following backlash

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker co-writer Chris Terrio is defending Kelly Marie Tran's role in the new film following criticism over her lack of screen time.

The Argo scribe, who penned the movie with director J.J. Abrams, was asked to address the fact that Tran appears as Resistance engineer Rose Tico for just 76 seconds of the movie's two hours and 35 minutes running time, and he revealed the star's character was initially slated for more scenes.

Terrio noted that while he and Abrams "adore" Tran, technical limitations led many of her sequences to be left on the cutting room floor due to the fact that Rose had scenes with General Leia Organa, who appeared using unused footage of the late Carrie Fisher.

"One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher's footage in the way we wanted to," Terrio told Awards Daily. "We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base who was with Leia. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the principals who we love, so Leia and Rose were working together ... As the process evolved, a few scenes we'd written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we'd hoped for. Those scenes, unfortunately, fell out of the film."

Terrio added: "The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly - so much so that we anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia."

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is among those who have expressed dismay over Tran's role and has even offered to direct a Star Wars series about Tico, who first appeared in 2017's The Last Jedi, for the streaming platform Disney+.