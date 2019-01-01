Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with seven-word role in The Irishman

Anna Paquin has shut down "endearing" criticism over her seven-word role in The Irishman, insisting she is "incredibly happy" with how the movie turned out.

The Oscar winner plays Robert De Niro's adult daughter Peggy in Martin Scorsese's Netflix mob drama, which attracted criticism from furious fans online over her limited use in the flick.

"I had more lines in the Nativity play I was in when I was seven than Anna Paquin has in The Irishman," wrote one disgruntled viewer, while another joked, "Teacher says every time Anna Paquin talks in The Irishman, Cats gets a good review."

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the True Blood actress dismissed the backlash, explaining: "It's very endearing when people think they are fighting a fight on your behalf, but not really necessary. I'm incredibly happy.

"I have such a tiny little role in the film, and I was so excited to get to be a part of it in the first place, and all of this (awards recognition) is just the icing on the cake."

The 37-year-old went on to admit that, even though she knew the role was small, she had no doubts about signing up for the project.

"I just can't picture any actor on the planet going, 'Yeah, I don't want to work with Martin Scorsese and every single living legend in our field',?" Paquin quipped.

De Niro previously insisted that he thought his co-star's portrayal of Peggy was perfect for the film.

"She was very powerful and that's what it was," he told USA Today. "Maybe in other scenes, there could've been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that's how it was done. She's terrific and it resonates."