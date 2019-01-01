Hilary Duff thanks new husband Matthew Koma for keeping her company at Christmas

Hilary Duff marked a week since her wedding to Matthew Koma with a sweet Instagram post reflecting on the holidays.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their backyard in Los Angeles, California on 21 December, and taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Younger actress shared another glimpse of the intimate celebrations, as she thanked her "handsome devil" husband for keeping her company at Christmas.

"Over a week ago I married this handsome devil," the Lizzie McGuire star penned. "Love you @matthewkoma so grateful that I found the one person that gets sad at Christmas. Now I don’t have to be alone."

In the comments section, Matthew responded to his wife, simply writing: "Long car rides and Christmas."

Hilary and Matthew, both 32, announced their engagement back in May, after dating for more than two years.

In October 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Banks, who joins Hilary's son Luca, seven, from her previous marriage to former ice hockey player Mike Comrie.