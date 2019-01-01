Naomi Watts wants to remove 'shameful' stigma surrounding menopause

Naomi Watts has slammed the stigma surrounding the menopause.

The 51-year-old actress opened up about the shift in a woman's hormones, a natural part of ageing that usually occurs between 45 and 55 years of age, which sees the body stop producing oestrogen and progesterone, and slammed the idea that the term is often considered a "dirty word".

"Menopause should not be a dirty word. It's such a shame society has made it so," she told Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper's Style magazine. "We need support from each other, and to not be made to feel like unsexy, infertile, crabby old ladies that should be sent out to pasture."

She added: "We actually have wisdom and compassion that far outweighs youthful arrogance. Along with some mood swings and floods of tears on the side."

The Impossible star confessed she's only just learning to "give herself the break" and admit she's "not going to be on her game at all times", and suggested adopting an altered mindset is key to getting older.

"I'm fully on-board with admitting that it takes a lot of work and commitment to stay sane, and it gets harder," the King Kong star shared. "We get more vulnerable, we get more delicate and fragile as we face our mortality. I know that's dark thinking, but it's honest."