Padma Lakshmi makes light of Priyanka Chopra photo mix-up

Model-turned-TV personality Padma Lakshmi had a laugh over the weekend (28-29Dec19) after editors at The New Yorker mistook her for fellow Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra.

Lakshmi had been featured among a list of celebrities' favourite cartoons from the magazine, but as the article was promoted on Instagram, a black-and-white photo of the Top Chef judge was incorrectly tagged as Baywatch actress Chopra.

The 49-year-old star poked fun at the social media mistake by posting a screen shot of the now-deleted tag on her profile, and using her caption to troll The New Yorker staff members by pretending to get the outlet mixed up with The New York Daily News.

"Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shout-out," Lakshmi wrote. "I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings."

Representatives for The New Yorker have yet to comment on the blunder, but a number of Lakshmi's celebrity friends were quick to share their thoughts on the embarrassing error, including Natalie Portman, who remarked, "Oh no".

TV presenter Amanda de Cadenet added, "Yikes," while actor Justin Mikita, who is married to Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, added, "Omfg (oh my f**king God) no. No."