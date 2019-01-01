NEWS Michelle Williams engaged and pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged and expecting her second child.



Sources have told editors at People magazine that the Brokeback Mountain star has accepted Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail's proposal and is pregnant with his baby.



Williams, 39, is already mum to Matilda, her 14-year-old daughter from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

The four-time Oscar nominee worked with Kail on the hit TV series Fosse/Verdon, for which she won an Emmy Award.



Meanwhile, Kail is perhaps best known for directing the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights and Hamilton.



The engagement news comes less than a year after Williams split from musician Phil Elverum, whom she was briefly married to from 2018 to 2019.



This will also be 42-year-old Kail's second marriage - he was previously married to actress Angela Christian.



And while Williams took a step away from the spotlight following Ledger's death in 2008, during an interview with Vanity Fair in July 2018, she explained that she had never given up on the idea of finding love again.



"I never gave up on love," she commented. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"