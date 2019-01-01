Ray J welcomes second child with Princess Love

Ray J and his wife Princess Love have welcomed a baby boy.

The R&B singer-turned-reality TV regular announced the happy news on his YouTube channel on Monday, with the video entitled "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)."

The clip showed the couple spending time with their 19-month-old daughter Melody, and ended with Princess being wheeled down a hospital corridor - apparently ready to deliver their new arrival.

Writing alongside the video, the 38-year-old added: "I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don't ever wanna lose our time together. I'm sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special (sic)."

Ray appeared to be referencing the tumultuous few months the couple have been through, after Princess accused him of abandoning her and Melody in Las Vegas and leaving them "stranded" after they attended the Soul Train Awards there in November.

The One Wish singer denied the allegations, but then blocked his wife on his cell phone and his social media pages, causing Princess to repeatedly air out their personal problems online.

They both even went so far as to threaten to file for divorce, but later reunited ahead of the birth of their second child.

Following the new arrival, Ray also thanked Princess on Twitter, writing: "I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children (sic)."

The couple got engaged in October 2015 and wed the following August.