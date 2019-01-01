Eddie Murphy to receive Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award

Eddie Murphy will kick off 2020 in style by picking up the Lifetime Achievement honour at the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards.

The iconic funnyman, who is currently enjoying a comedy comeback, will be presented with the prize in recognition of his career achievements.

"Eddie Murphy is the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the motion picture business and is one of the industry's top five box office performers overall," said officials at the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the organisation behind the prizegiving, in a press release. "Murphy is on the very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $100 million pictures over the past three decades, from Beverly Hills Cop to Daddy Day Care. Some of his other most beloved hits include 48 Hours, Trading Places, Coming to America, Harlem Nights, The Distinguished Gentleman, Bowfinger, The Nutty Professor, and Shrek."

The 58-year-old is also going into the ceremony as a nominee for Best Actor, thanks to his portrayal of late comedian Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name.

He faces competition from Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, and Robert De Niro for The Irishman.

Dolemite Is My Name marked Murphy's return to the big screen for the first time in three years. He has continued his resurgence by returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years and beginning production on Coming to America 2, a sequel to his 1988 movie.

The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards will be hosted by Taye Diggs and is set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 12 January.