Murder Mystery tops Netflix's most-popular titles of 2019

Comedy hit Murder Mystery has topped Netflix's list of most-popular titles for 2019.

Streaming site officials have unveiled U.S.-based users' top picks over the past 12 months, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery leading the overall pack of TV and film releases.

Specific viewership figures have not been released, as per the company's policy, but the crime caper was previously revealed to have landed the service's biggest opening weekend ever, with over 30 million accounts worldwide tuning in to watch at least two minutes of the film within the first 28 days of its premiere in June.

The third season of Stranger Things places second on the end-of-year poll, ahead of Ryan Reynolds's action film 6 Underground, The Incredibles 2, and Martin Scorsese's mob movie The Irishman.

Other popular choices for 2019 include Henry Cavill's new series The Witcher, Ben Affleck's Triple Frontier, and The Umbrella Academy, with all except for The Incredibles 2 made as Netflix originals.

Meanwhile, Netflix officials have also shared rankings for genre-specific projects, with Dave Chappelle's Sticks & Stones beating Kevin Hart's Irresponsible to the number one spot for the Most Popular Comedy Specials, and Beyonce's Homecoming concert special placing fourth on the 10 Most Popular Documentary Releases of 2019 rundown. The most popular programmes for children and families included Raising Dion, Green Eggs and Ham, as well as the second series of Lost in Space, while the most-watched non-fiction shows included Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, Jailbirds, Rhythm + Flow, You vs. Wild, and the third season of baking contest Nailed It!

Back in October, editors at The Hollywood Reporter claimed Murder Mystery screenwriter James Vanderbilt was in talks to pen a follow-up. No further details about a potential sequel have been announced.