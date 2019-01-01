Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn engaged

Actor Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn are engaged.

The Stormbreaker star announced the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, sharing a snap of himself kissing Toni, 27, and writing: "Some people marry their best friend / Some people marry their soulmate / I got both."

The German beauty shared the same picture on her Instagram and revealed a few more details about how 29-year-old Alex had popped the question - including that he did so on Christmas Eve - 10 months after the pair started dating.

"Christmas Eve, the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever," she wrote. "He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."

It's not the first engagement for Alex - he was previously set to wed actress Riley Keough but they split amid infidelity allegations. He has also dated the likes of Dianna Agron and Emma Roberts.

Toni, meanwhile, counts Leonardo DiCaprio among her famous exes.