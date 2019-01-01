Sharon Stone's dating profile reactivated after blocking faux pas

Sharon Stone is back on Bumble after bosses reactivated her account when she complained that it had been blocked because users had reported it as a fake.

The 61-year-old actress told followers on Twitter on Monday that she'd turned to the dating site in a bid to find love, but her quest was halted from the get-go when suspicions rose about her profile.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account," she wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble is being me exclusionary ? Don't shut me out of the hive."

Bumble responded on Monday night via representative Liz Song, who told Forbes that Sharon's account was back up and running.

"Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified," Song explained. "Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence in Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we'd like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food."

Bumble also announced Sharon's reinstatement via their official Twitter page, tweeting: "There can only be one (queen emoji) Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true.

"We've made sure that you won't be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles."

However, apparently less than impressed by the situation, Sharon replied with a link to her Woman of the Year speech from the GQ Awards earlier this year, writing alongside it: "Dear Bumble, you are confusing my honesty with your fantasy. This is a disservice to the men and women who partake in @bumble. I am Sharon, I am a woman. Thank you."