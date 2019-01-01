Ice Cube upset with film bosses for stalling Last Friday

Ice Cube is upset with film bosses for stalling Last Friday following John Witherspoon's death.

The screen star and comedian, who played the pivotal role of Willie 'Pops' Jones in the original 1995 movie, passed away at his home in Sherman Oaks, California at the age of 77 in October.

However, franchise creator and star Ice Cube, who portrayed Willie's son Craig Jones, has now revealed that Last Friday is "back to the drawing board" because New Line Cinema executives couldn't greenlight the project before his movie dad's death.

"Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones," the 50-year-old rapper, actor and filmmaker wrote on Twitter. "I've been p**sed off about it since Spoon passed away. New Line has the rights to distribute that movie."

Cube also apologised to Witherspoon's fans for the film not being finished in time.

And when recently asked if digital technology could be used to keep the actor in the movie, the 50-year-old told TMZ, "Nah, never!"

According to editors at Collider, Witherspoon was going to be a huge participant in the story of Last Friday, but after his death, the script will be rewritten.

While the veteran star appeared in TV shows such as The Wayan Brothers, The Tracy Morgan Show, and animated series The Boondocks, his most famous role was as grumpy Willie in Friday. He also appeared in sequels Next Friday and Friday After Next.