Lupita Nyong'o attracted to movies with potential for 'social and cultural impact'

Lupita Nyong'o is seduced by film projects which may have a "social and cultural impact".

The 36-year-old won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her first-ever feature film role in 12 Years a Slave in 2014, and has worked consistently ever since, with credits in movies such as Black Panther, Us, Little Monsters, and the latest Star Wars trilogy.

In a cover interview with British Vogue magazine, the actress explained that she has given herself "permission to take things slow" so she can carefully pick the projects that allow her to make a difference.

"I don't get fulfilment from the number of zeros attached to a project," she explained. "What I'm seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative. That is very seductive to me, having social and cultural impact."

Lupita, who has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award and a Critics' Choice Award for her role in Jordan Peele's horror Us, is next set to produce and star in a TV adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel Americanah - a project she fell "madly in love" with.

"I had never seen the African contemporary experience explored, celebrated and analysed in such a way," the star gushed. "The observations she makes as a non-American black person about America are things that I had never articulated but had felt.

"I speak up for the things I can personally vouch for. There's a lot going on in this world, a lot of causes that are noble. But I feel most useful when I have a personal connection. And the conviction to say something."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lupita shared that acting can sometimes be a lonely profession.

"With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single. Everyone, when they're done with their day's work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don't have that it's very isolating," she admitted.