NEWS Jane Fonda won't stop taking part in climate change protests Newsdesk Share with :







Jane Fonda has no qualms about going all out to make the U.S. government take notice of her climate change protests, insisting the only way to attract attention is to "do something radical".



Since October, the Monster-in-Law star has been holding her weekly protests, dubbed Fire Drill Fridays, in Washington, D.C. to demand lawmakers take action to combat global warming before it's too late.



She was arrested for the fifth time earlier this month, but admitted during an interview with The Washington Post that she won't stop until steps are taken.



"We have to get used to being in the streets," she stated. "I mean, if necessary, we're going to have to shut the government down. And that's not radical. What is radical is not doing anything - given what that will lead to."



As for what prompted her to back the cause, Jane credited Naomi Klein's book On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal for making her realise how dire the situation actually is.



"I spent the last year feeling a big malaise. You know, knowing that I wasn't doing enough, and I didn't know what to do, and I'm not part of a movement," the 82-year-old explained. "I was searching. I got an electric car. I stopped using single-use plastics. I'm not eating red meat, or very rarely. All those things. But I knew it wasn't enough. And then, over the Labor Day weekend, I read Naomi Klein's book... It cannot be business as usual. So I wanted to do something that will get attention, to support Greta (Thunberg) and the student activists to raise the sense of urgency. I wanted to show that we have to leave our comfort zone."



As for whether or not her protests land her behind bars, Jane insisted she's not bothered about being imprisoned.

"I feel quite young, actually, now, even though it takes me forever to get in and out of a car!" she laughed.